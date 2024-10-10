Plans lodged for a new retreat in the Hunters wine country

A new $30 million retreat is earmarked for the Hunter Valley.

Located in the regions wine country on De Beyers Road in Pokolbin, the Federation of Community, Sporting and Workers Clubs has lodged plans with Cessnock Council for the 40 hectare Pokolbin Retreat.

The project will feature short-stay accommodation with just 59 units, 118 bedrooms and a capacity of 236 people.

Plans also include a function centre poised to cater up to 100 people, a reception building, wellness centre, managers resident, games precinct and parking.

Once the Development Application is approved, doors are slated to open on the facility by 2027 time.

Images: SHAC – from DA.