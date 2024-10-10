Suspicious Fire Guts House At Windale

A fire which left a home in Windale badly damaged overnight is being treated as suspicious.

Just after 2.30 this morning, emergency services rushed to Sturt Street where a blaze had ignited inside a single-storey house.

It took multiple firefighting crews over three hours to completely extinguish the inferno, leaving the inside of the property gutted.

Luckily the residents were not home at the time the fire broke out and no one was reported injured in the incident.

After early inquiries, the blaze was deemed suspicious and police were brought into investigate how it was sparked.

Anyone with information should get in touch with Crime Stoppers.