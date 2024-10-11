A motorcyclist was taken to hospital and a driver arrested in a collision in Shortland earlier this week.

At 12.50pm on Monday, emergency services were called to Sandgate Road to reports of a crash between a Black Motorcycle and White Sedan.

Police at the scene conducted a preliminary breath test on both people, with the driver of the hatchback subsequently placed under arrest and taken to Waratah Police Station for further breath analysis.

Meanwhile, the rider suffering lower leg injuries was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Hospital.

Sandgate road was partially closed for the removal of the motorcycle.

Image: Wallsend Fire & Rescue.