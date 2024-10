Forty fire fighters were involved in a huge industrial building fire at Kurri late last night.

Ending up at a serious fourth-alarm status, the fire engulfed a furniture manufacturing building in Northcote Street from 11pm.

There were concerns that neighbouring businesses could also have gone up in flames, but they were saved.

One fire fighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

The building was unoccupied, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Image: Media Response Newcastle.