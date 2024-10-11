New Years festival Lost Paradise up in the air as ticket platform Lyte enters administration

Local festival goers plans of making their way to Lost Paradise this New Years are up in the air, as ticketing platform Lyte enters administration.

Festival founder Simon Beckingham took to Instagram to assure ticketholders that festival staff are working around the clock to make sure the popular multi-day event can go ahead as scheduled.

The US ticketing company’s international clientele includes renowned festivals and major events such as Coachella.

Tickets for the event in Glenworth Valley, at the Central Coast, initially went on general sale on August 28th and features huge acts such as Fisher, Royal Otis, Flight Facilities, Confidence Man, The Rions and more.

All ticket sales currently remain on hold.

Link to Simon Beckingham’s the post here.

Image: Pixabay.