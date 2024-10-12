Newcastle Nippers Set To Return For The Summer

Despite the weather, beaches across the Hunter will be splashed with pink this weekend as the nippers season officially returns for another year.

Tomorrow, thousands of kids from across the region will throw on their pink rash shirts and dive into another summer program.

Open to children aged five to 14, the nippers program is designed to teach essential skills like CPR, rescue techniques, and surf awareness while giving participants the chance to enjoy fun, beach-based activities in a safe environment.

President of Hunter Surf Life Saving Henry Scruton said the program is designed to grow with the kids.

“For the younger ones, nippers is all about getting comfortable in the sand and waves, but as they get older, they start learning the real skills needed to become surf lifesavers,” he said.

Last season, over 3,000 young surf lovers joined local programs, which are backed by the Newcastle Permanent.

“The support we receive ensures the nippers program continues to grow each year. With the continued support of Newcastle Permanent – over 40 years strong – we’re able to offer this valuable program to more families across the region,” Mr Scruton said.

Paul Juergens, Chief Distribution Officer at Newcastle Permanent, said the organisation is thrilled to be supporting nippers again.

“Nippers is a brilliant opportunity for kids to not only develop vital water safety skills but also to build confidence and enjoy everything the beach has to offer,” he said.

“It’s fantastic to see so many families making the most of this program each year, and of course, those bright pink rashies have become a beachside staple. We’re proud that the support we give ensures this tradition continues to benefit the community year after year.”

Nippers is held across 13 clubs in the Hunter, from Catherine Hill Bay to Tea Gardens Hawks Nest.