Teen Accused Of Using Stolen Car To Ram Bottle Shops And Lead Police On Pursuit

A Central Coast teenager has been arrested after allegedly using a stolen car to ram and rob bottle shops and lead authorities on a pursuit.

About 2 o’clock on Friday morning, police spotted the vehicle travelling along Trafalgar Avenue, Umina Beach.

The same car had been reported stolen and allegedly used earlier that night to ram two liquor stores from which alcohol was taken.

Officers gave chase, following the vehicle back to a nearby home where the driver attempted to flee inside.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and a number of items seized in a search of the address.

The teen was charged with two counts of aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, two counts of destroy or damage property, police pursuit – not stop – drive recklessly, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.

He was held in custody and fronted a Children’s Court where he was granted conditional bail to re-appear on November 22.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.