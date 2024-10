A Ski paddle boarder is thanking his lucky stars after getting into trouble yesterday.

Around 9 am yesterday morning the Westpac Rescue chopper was tasked to reports of a man missing in waters between Catherine Hill Bay and Blacksmiths Beach.

After commencing their search at Swansea Heads the team located a man in his sixties on rocks and winched him to safety.

He sustained minor injuries and was returned to shore.