Major Milestone Reached with New Agreements For Port of Newcastle’s Clean Energy Precinct

Newcastle’s Clean Energy Precinct has reached a major milestone today.

The Port of Newcastle has signed off on agreements for Front End Engineering Designs (FEED) and Environmental Impact Statements (EIS) covering electrical infrastructure, water services, general infrastructure, storage, berth infrastructure and pipelines to berth.

The agreements are funded as part of the Commonwealth Government’s $100 million grant for the Clean Energy Precinct which is slated to be developed across a 220-hectare parcel of land on Kooragang Island.

The Port is one of the New South Wales’ dedicated hydrogen hubs and has been working to accelerate plans for hydrogen readiness, domestic decarbonisation and clean energy exports over the last three years.

The FEED and EIS studies will be completed by Lumea, CoNEXA and GHD, and will lay the groundwork to facilitate clean energy production, storage, transmission, domestic distribution and international export.

This stage is expected to take approximately 18 months, and once complete will inform future site enablement, site layout and land platform design which will be used to prepare environmental planning approvals.

Craig Carmody, CEO of the Port of Newcastle said today was a significant step forward.

“The Clean Energy Precinct is central to the Port of Newcastle’s diversification strategy to create the Port that our community, out region and our state needs for the future. This phase will determine the infrastructure and services critical to the progression of the Precinct’s development and push us further towards hydrogen readiness,” he said.

Formal community consultation and further industry engagement will continue to be undertaken by the Port.

The Australian Government is supporting these latest studies along with the procurement and delivery of enabling works for the precinct.

Federal Member for Newcastle Sharon Claydon said the region has long been an energy powerhouse.

“Newcastle and the Hunter have powered Australia for generations. This project will ensure we will continue to do so for generations to come as we lead the transition to Net Zero.”

Once fully developed, the Clean Energy Precinct is anticipated to contribute $4.2 billion and is estimated to generate 5,800 new jobs to the Hunter Region by 2040.

The project is being delivered in partnership with the NSW Government through a Federation Funding Agreement Schedule.