New Ambulances set to boost Rutherford’s Emergency Response Capabilities

First of their kind vehicles are set to bolster Ambulance Rescue across the state and in the Hunter.

Rutherford will benefit from one of eight Hazardous Area Rescue Ambulances to be rolled out in coming months — boasting specialist capabilities to respond to emergencies during natural disasters and in difficult terrain.

The HARA’S are designed to drive through waters up to 1.2 metres and are equipped with a Burn Over crew protection system and is wrapped in a fire-retardant material

It’s part of a 14.8 million dollar funding package from the State Government to improve the states flood response capabilities.