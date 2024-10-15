Energy boost for at-risk koalas

Ausgrid and Aussie Ark are joining forces to safeguard a beloved and endangered Australian native species.

Focusing on the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary, the energy giant is bolstering the conservation organisation to research and manage challenges threatening local koala populations.

It comes as recent research shows many koalas in the predator proof sanctuary are battling bacterial infection chlamydia — which can lead to blindness, infertility and even death.

Aussie Ark’s project provides a controlled environment for monitoring and addressing impacts on koalas in a bid to forge a healthier future of the marsupials.