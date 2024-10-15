Power workers rally outside Ausgrid’s Newcastle depot today

About a hundred power workers are rallying outside Ausgrid’s Newcastle depot today as they ramp up their calls for better pay and conditions.

A sea of high-vis was seen as a group of sparkies descended on the facility at Wallsend around 1.30 this afternoon amid a break down in long-running negotiations between the Electrical Trades Union and the company for a wage increase and other changes to the Enterprise Agreement.

The ETU claims workers’ real wages have gone backwards with the cost-of-living crisis eroding the value of their last pay rise.

The energy giants has release a statement in regard to their offer put forward as part of our Enterprise Agreement renewal.

Ausgrid’s three-year package includes a Year One increase of 7% plus 0.5 % super increase, a second-year increase of CPI (or 2.7% if it is higher) plus 0.5% super increase and a third-year increase of CPI (or 2.7% if it is higher).

Ausgrid provides superannuation at 15.5% per annum which will increase to 16.5% in the second year of the new deal.

Ausgrid’s Group Executive Operations, Sam Sofi says, the wage offer is substantial.

“We are protecting all existing conditions and have agreed to 80 new terms, including increased allowances. We expect many employees will receive as much as a 21% pay increase over 3 years,” he said.

“This deal recognises cost-of-living pressures and rewards our people for their hard work.

“It also rewards experience, ensuring Ausgrid remains focused on its customers and on safety.”

The action in Newcastle coincides with a larger gathering in Sydney outside Ausgrid’s headquarters.

Image: Electrical Trades Union Facebook.