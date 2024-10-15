Year 12 students put pens to paper on HSC exams

Thousands of year 12 students across the Hunter will sit down to their first exams today with the Higher School Certificate getting underway.

It’s the start of a four week period of written examinations, practical assessments and performances.

Across the country, a record 80,166 students are completing at least one HSC course in 2024, with the exams remaining the most popular high school credential in the country.

English paper one is the first hurdle and will be completed today, with paper two to follow tomorrow along with Music one and two.

Kids will have a little longer to cram in some more study for Mathematics which will kick off the second full week of testing next Monday, before the exam period finally wraps up with Geography on November 8th.

The exams contribute to 50 per cent of students’ HSC mark and caps off 13 years of formal schooling, with many graduates set to go on to university.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning, Prue Car says, she wishes all students undertaking the exams good luck.

“All the best to the HSC Class of 2024 – the largest high school cohort in the country and in NSW history – as you head into written exams.

“Trust that the hard work you’ve done has prepared you well, and go into every exam room determined to do your best.

“Thank you to all of the teachers who have been part of this cohort’s 13-year education. I know every teacher and parent is looking on with pride today as these young people take this big step in their educational journey.”

NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) Chief Executive Officer, Paul Martin says, it’s a huge day for students and their families about to exit their high school chapter.

“The next 19 days are a huge logistical operation for schools, exam staff and NESA.

“Our aim is to ensure students have a safe and positive exam experience, so they can show markers all they have learnt when they are in exams.

“We know this is a big day for families too, who have been supporting their young adults through the highs and lows of school assessments, exam preparation and the idea that a new life chapter is about to begin.

“My message to students: there are many ways to reach your goals. Be passionate, be curious and feel confident in all that you have learnt over the last 13 years.”

Image: Pixabay.