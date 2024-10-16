Lack of fall prevention equipment claimed in Paxton mine shaft death

A preliminary investigation has found that a man who fell to his death in an abandoned mine shaft in the coalfields last month wasn’t wearing a safety harness.

The 59-year-old man fell 400 metres to his death while securing the top of a shaft at the Austar mine at Paxton.

The NSW Resources Regulator this week released a preliminary report which found that fall prevention and/or fall arrest equipment was not used at the time of the incident.

The regulator found several sections had been cut out of existing steel plates that were fixed to several beams on the shaft cover and the contract worker fell through the area that had been cut and into the shaft.

Image: NSW Resources Regulator. Incident scene with red arrows showing areas where the shaft was exposed when the incident occurred.