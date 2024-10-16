The latest Bureau of Crime Statistics reveals harrowing insights into Domestic Violence and the effectiveness of Apprehended Violence Orders.

There have been more than 37,000 Domestic Violence Assault incidents in the year to June with around 4,000 in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region.

Nearly 50,000 domestic AVO’s commenced and only 40% restrict the offender from having any contact with the protected person.

This number is a 32% up-tick from 27,099 domestic AVO’s in 2019/20.

Among more than 100,000 ADVO’s in force across the state, 2,090 in the Hunter, Upper Hunter, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens were breached in the 12-months to June, which accounts for 9.8% of all breaches across the state.

In Newcastle alone 946 ADVO’s came into force in the year to June and 483 were breached, meanwhile in Lake Macquarie more than 1,100 were brought into force and 632 were violated.

Data recorded by the NSW Police in 2023 shows that 1 in 10 victims of domestic assault are young people, 3 in 5 are women and Aboriginal women are 8 times more likely to be recorded as a victim.

Devastatingly, 18 women and children were murdered during that time period as a result of Domestic Violence.

Executive Director, NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, Jackie Fitzgerald says, the number of AVO’s put into place in recent years is growing.

“Apprehended Violence Orders are a crucial element in our response to domestic violence due to their volume and effectiveness.

Evidence shows that victims experience less domestic violence when an AVO is in place, plus

AVOs are also a scalable response to the widespread problem of domestic violence, as we can see by the more than 100,000 orders in place in NSW right now.

New data shows that the number of AVOs in force has increased significantly over the last five years. This is due to a rise in orders being initiated by police, along with an increase in the standard duration of AVOs from 12 months to 24 months.

The rate at which AVOs are breached is an important indication of victim safety. For the first time we can now see that, while one in five AVOs experience a breach, the breach rate has not changed over the past five years.”

Support is available.

If you’d like to speak to someone for domestic violence assistance please call 1800 RESPECT.

Call: 1800 737 732

Text: 0458 737 732

Video: 1800RESPECT.org.au

Or, Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800

You can also find help at with Lifeline at 13 11 14, or Headspace at 1800 650 890

For Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander crisis support you can reach out to 13YARN on 13 92 76

If you’re in immediate need of assistance call 000.

Image: BOSCAR & Canva.