Charges laid over a fatal crash in the Upper Hunter over the October long weekend

Charges have been laid against a 53-year-old woman following a fatal crash in the Upper Hunter over the October long weekend.

Around 4 o’clock on the Friday afternoon, emergency services responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Scone, where a Mitsubishi Lancer collided with a Nissan Navara.

Investigators were told the Sedan, carrying three female passengers, was trying to negotiate a right-hand bend when it crashed into the ute, with a man and woman inside.

The Lancer’s front passenger, a 76-year-old lady died at the scene, while the other occupants, a 39-year-old passenger and 53-year-old driver, were airlifted to the John Hunter.

Both occupants of the Nissan were also taken to hospital for treatment.

The woman behind the wheel of the Lancer has now been charged with a number of offences, including dangerous driving occasioning death.

She’s due to face Muswellbrook Local Court on December 17.