Samaritans Celebrate 40 Years In The Hunter

Samaritans is celebrating a major milestone this week, marking 40 years of supporting the Hunter’s most vulnerable.

Since 1984, when it was founded by the Anglican Diocese of Newcastle, the charity has grown to provide over 100 programs and initiatives aimed at providing relief to those experiencing poverty, sickness or disability.

Over the last four decades it has also expanded its reach across the Hunter, Lake Macquarie, Central Coast and Mid North Coast areas.

“We are incredibly proud of the impact Samaritans has had on the lives of locals for the past 40 years,” Samaritans President Bishop Peter Stuart said.

“We’re offering support to families experiencing great trauma – we help provide safe refuge for women and children fleeing domestic violence, we provide student accommodation for vulnerable teenagers, and we provide emergency relief to those who are struggling to make ends meet.”

Samaritans operates six Emergency Relief Centres, which are on the frontline of crisis support.

“In the past 15 years alone, we have provided support to more than 113,000 emergency relief cases,” Emergency Relief Coordinator Beth Hanna said.

“This could be help with emergency food parcels, clothing, financial options and a range of other support.”

“These cases could be an individual or family, so the true number of people supported through our centres is far in excess of what the data shows, and we know demand for our help sharply increases at this time every year.”

This year, Samaritans has also brought forward the start of its annual Christmas Appeal in response to the growing demand for support.

“We are again asking anyone who is able to share their generosity to enable Samaritans to support our local community,” Bishop Peter said.

Donations to Samaritans 2024 Christmas Appeal will provide local families with crisis care programs, a safe place to stay, emergency food supplies, Christmas lunch, and gifts to put under their Christmas tree.

Money raised will also help support Samaritans programs throughout 2025.