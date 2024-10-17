Throsby creek mangroves destroyed

Newcastle Greens councillor Charlotte McCabe says she’s reported another incident of environmental damage at Throsby Creek to Hunter Water.

She says a 40-metre section of mangroves has been cut down close to the William Street bridge on the Tighes Hill side of the creek.

Damaging mangroves is against the law and can result in fines up to $110,000.

Cr McCabe says these trees are proving essential habitat for the birds and marine life which are slowly trying to return to Throsby Creek after careful rehabilitation works have reversed the concrete drain that replaced the original creek a couple of decades ago.

A few months ago, a similar incident reportedly happened occurred just a little upstream.