King Charles and Queen Camilla will touch-down in Sydney today as they embark on their three-day Australian tour.

To commemorate the occasion, the Sydney Opera House will light up with a four-minute photo montage of previous visits — which includes Maitland back in 1983.

It’ll be the royal couple’s first visit to the country since 2018 and their first as king and queen.

Unfortunately, the Hunter region missed out on inclusion in the itinerary this time around.