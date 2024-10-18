RSPCA investigate abandoned cat and carried at Redhead Beach

A trip to the beach was turned sour when a local woman and her son found a deceased cat in a cage in Lake Macquarie.

Local animal protection authorities are investigating after a grey and white fluffy cat was found on Redhead Beach yesterday inside a pet carrier, half buried in the sand and surrounded by debris in the container.

The woman who took to social media for assistance, stated it looked to have been there for a while.

The feline was taken in by a local vet and the incident has been reported to the RSPCA who have commenced inquires into the situation.

Anyone with information can get in touch with the RSPCA via 1300 CRUELTY (1300 278 3589).

Image: Lost Pets Newcastle, Hunter Valley and Surrounds.