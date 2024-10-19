A woman has died following a motorcycle crash in Port Stephens

A woman has died in hospital following a motorcycle crash in Port Stephens earlier this month.

Emergency services made their way to Nelson Bay Road, Fullerton Cover, at 4.20pm on Friday October 4th, where officers were told a female motorcyclist had been ejected from her bike.

The 55-year-old woman was treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics at the scene for head injuries and rushed to the John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.

Investigations found a ute had been travelling in front of the bike, with inquires leading police to an address in Chisholm were a 55-year-old man driving the vehicle was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Unfortunately the woman died in hospital yesterday.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

As police continue investigations, anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.