New rail and bus timetables start tomorrow

There’ll be changes to rail and bus timetables across the Hunter, Newcastle and Central Coast lines from tomorrow.

Intercity services on the Central Coast and Newcastle Line will be maintained at current service frequencies with some minor timing adjustments.

There will also be more consistent stopping patterns on rail services and bus timetable alterations in the Newcastle area align to the new rail timetable.

The changes will accommodate the final Metro Conversion of the T-3 Bankstown Line in Sydney.

Summary from Transport for NSW below.

Central Coast & Newcastle

Intercity services on the Central Coast & Newcastle Line will be maintained at current service frequencies with some minor timing adjustments.

Some trains will overtake suburban trains at Epping in the off peak, improving journey times for longer distance passengers.

There will be more consistent stopping patterns on rail services.

Wyong to Narara train passengers will need to interchange at Gosford for services to Wondabyne, Hawkesbury River and Cowan during the AM peak.

Bus timetable alterations in the Newcastle area align to the new rail timetable and takes traffic conditions into account to improve punctuality, with no trip expected to be impacted by more than 10 minutes.

Bus timetable alterations on the Central Coast and Lake Macquarie areas across a number of routes to align with the rail timetable changes. This will maintain connections to Cardiff, Fassifern, Gosford, Morisset, Ourimbah, Tuggerah, Woy Woy, Wyee and Wyong stations.

Hunter

Intercity train services on the Hunter Line will be retained at current service frequencies, with minor timing adjustments to maintain direct connections for passengers interchanging to the Central Coast & Newcastle Line at Hamilton.

A timetable adjustment on bus route 24, Wallsend to Marketown via Mayfield, to align with the rail timetable changes.

More information on timetable changes can be found here.

Image: Supplied.