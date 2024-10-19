Repairs to Morpeth Levee complete

A section of the Morpeth riverside has been given a facelift, with repair works to the Morpeth Levee now complete.

In a bid to safeguard the town from flooding, workers were on sight 6 days a week to repair damage and place more than 25,000 tonnes of rock across a 280 metres of bank.

The improvements were undertaken under the Hunter Valley Flood Mitigation Scheme, established to restore the river bank after major wet weather events in 2021-22 which significantly eroded the Levee.

Load limit restrictions can now be lifted and local motorists can rest assured the Brisbane Fields Road protected, stable and safe.

Minister for Water, Rose Jackson says, it’s one of 19 commitments under the scheme set to benefit thousands of locals.

“The Hunter Valley Flood Mitigation Scheme is a lifeline for local communities, safeguarding more than 250,000 people and their properties from flooding events.

“We know this region is flood-prone and the Scheme’s network of levees, floodgates and spillways gives the community confidence that they can weather the next storm.

“That’s why we committed to repairing this infrastructure and investing in its upkeep, with teams onsite six days a week to fix the damage and place more than 25,000 tonnes of rock onto the levee.”

Member for Maitland, Jenny Aitchison says, it was a long time coming.

“It’s fantastic to see this significant reconstruction project finalised, where it will continue to keep thousands of residents, properties and infrastructure safe.

“These repairs also mean that load limit restrictions can be lifted and local drivers can feel confident that Brisbane Fields Road is flood-protected, stable and safe.

“For years, this is something I have been advocating for and it has taken a Minns Labor Government to deliver it.”

