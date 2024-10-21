Multiple water main breaks in Singleton have council crews scrambling to restore water to homes across the Hunter Valley.

The mains have broken in various places across downtown Singleton including Barton Avenue, Market Street and Broughton Street.

The incident occurred after external contractors damaged a major water main, feeding into Singleton, Mt Thorley and Broke this afternoon.

Water has now been isolated on Barton Avenue between Sussex and Church streets, which will be in place until at least 8pm.

Traffic control is also in place with water across Sussex road and a sink hole at the corner of Broughton Street and Market Street due to the main break.

Teams are working to reinstate supply however work is expected to take longer than normal and will continue into the night.

Image: Singleton Council Facebook Page.