$500,000 Reward Announcement For Information Over 2018 Death Of Newcastle Woman Cecilia Devine

Police have announced a reward for information about the suspicious death of Newcastle woman Cecilia Devine | Image supplied.

A half a million dollar reward has been announced in a bid to find answers about the unsolved death of a Newcastle woman.

Cecilia Devine, who was also known as Kristen Pearson, was 41 when she was reported missing from Waratah on Wednesday 5 September 2018, after family and friends were unable to locate or contact her.

Officers attached to Newcastle City Police District immediately commenced inquiries to locate Cecilia; however, their searches were unsuccessful.

On Monday 18 March 2019, staff at a water treatment facility in Katoomba located human remains in the nearby Upper Cascade Creek Dam, which were later identified as those of Ms Devine.

Detectives from Blue Mountains Police Area Command, with assistance from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad, established Strike Force Eking to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Throughout the investigation, strike force detectives pursued multiple lines of inquiry and made several public appeals for information; however, the circumstances of her death are unknown.

Today, the NSW Government and NSW Police Force announced a $500,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person/s responsible for the suspicious death of Cecilia Devine.

Commander of Blue Mountains Police Area Command, Superintendent John Nelson, said he hoped this reward announcement would encourage anyone to come forward who may have seen Cecilia.

“Prior to her disappearance, Cecilia travelled from Newcastle to Katoomba yet we still don’t have firm evidence of how she got here, why she made the journey, or how she died,” Supt Nelson said.

“We are urging anyone who saw Cecilia at the time she was reported missing, or who has any information about her whereabouts at the time, to contact police. This information could very well be the missing puzzle piece for this investigation.”

“Today’s coronial findings have handed the investigation back to police and we are committed to find the answers the NSW community and Cecilia’s family deserve,” he said.

Cecilia’s mother, Kathy Pearson, welcomed the announcement of the reward.

“Cecilia – who was also known as Kristen – was a much-loved daughter, sister, and friend who was taken from us too soon in terrible circumstances,” Ms Pearson said.

“She was a talented singer and songwriter, with a sparkling smile, infectious laugh, and a big heart.”

“We hope that this reward encourages anyone with information to come forward and help the police to provide answers and peace of mind to our family,” she said.

Investigations under Strike Force Eking continue and anyone with information about the case should get in touch with Crime Stoppers.