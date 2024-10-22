Applications have been lodged for new luxury accommodation in Lake Macquarie.

Modified plans for stage two of the Trinity Point development near Morisset have been lodged with the council.

Set to cost more than $600 million, the Trinity Point proposal boasts 180 apartments with 157 lake view rooms, a restaurant and function centre, gym, day spa, underground parking, business centre, small convenience store and pool.

A unique design the hotel will be sustainable, carbon neutral and energy efficient, with green roofed buildings reminiscent of hills, covered in plants for heat island effect mitigation.

The project will be considered and assessed by both the department of planning and environment and Lake Macquarie council.