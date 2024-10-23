NSW Council of Social Service finds unacceptable wait times and inflated costs

The latest research shows people in regional NSW including are copping the brunt of an exhausted healthcare system.

A damning report from NSW Council of Social Service has found Novocastrians are facing unacceptable wait times and inflated costs for healthcare.

In Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, the number of people delaying specialised healthcare has increase by more than 240% in the the past four years.

In the same region, more than one in three people locals wait longer than acceptable to see a specialist, ranking the second highest in the state.

Meanwhile, the number of Hunter Valley locals who can’t afford a GP, dentist or specialist has seen a nearly 100% up-tick in the past four years and more than a quarter of people visit the emergency department because a GP wasn’t available. One in four people are waiting long periods to see a specialist.

NCOSS has recommended in the report the state and federal government take immediate steps to improve affordability, enhance availability in regional areas and address growing pressure on the sector.

Image: Canva – JackF Getty Images.