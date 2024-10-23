Have you seen Bailey?

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage boy missing from Newcastle.

14-year-old Bailey Nelson was last seen on Sandgate Road, Shortland, about eight o’clock last night.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to his young age.

Bailey is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 177cm tall, of thin build, with short dark/brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white/cream shirt, light green/brown shorts, black cross body bag, and white joggers.

Bailey is known to frequent the Shortland and Newcastle areas.