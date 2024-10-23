Locals invited to have their say about the Stone Ridge Quarry Project

Locals will be able to have their say about a future rock quarry earmarked for the Hunter.

A public meeting will be held next month to gauge the community’s thoughts on the Stone Ridge Quarry Project.

The Australian Resource Development Group are pushing for approval of the Quarry Project within the Wallaroo State Forest at Italia road in Balickera sitting approximately 5km north of Raymond Terrace, 30km north of Newcastle and 25km north-east of Maitland.

The proposed site would extract 1.5 million tonnes of hard rock per annum from the state forest and operate for 30 years.

Plans now sit before the NSW Independent Planning Commission, after the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure received more than 50 objections, citing impacts on biodiversity, air quality, water resources, traffic and noise as the main issues.

Commissioners Ms Janett Milligan (Panel Chair), Mr Terry Bailey and Mr Richard Pearson have been appointed by the Commission Chair to determine the development application.

Locals can attend a public consultation session at 10am at the Seaham School of Arts at 10 Warren Street, Seaham on Thursday 14 November 2024.

