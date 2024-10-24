Have You Seen Perry? Police Issue Appeal To Find Missing Newcastle Woman

Locals are being asked to keep their eyes peeled for a Newcastle woman missing for more than a week.

There has been no trace of 58-year-old Perrell McIntosh – also known as Perry – since Wednesday, October 16, prompting police to issue an appeal for public assistance.

She is described as Caucasian, about 160cm tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and blonde hair.

Perry is known to frequent Cooks Hill and the surrounding suburbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers.