A man is in hospital in a critical condition after a crash between a motorcycle and car in Thornton overnight.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene just after 8.30pm on Hausmann Drive.

The rider, a 45 year old man, was treated at the scene by paramedics after sustaining head and leg injuries.

He was taken to John Hunter Hospital.

The 60-year-old driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital for mandatory testing.