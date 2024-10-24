Natural disaster declaration for Muswellbrook Earthquake denied

A natural disaster declaration for the earthquake which rocked the Upper Hunter earlier this year has been denied.

The initial 4.7-magnitude quake struck Muswellbrook on August 24, being felt as far away as Wollongong and was followed by more than 30 smaller aftershocks.

It left thousands of nearby homes and businesses without power and a number of buildings in the area damaged.

In the aftermath, Muswellbrook Council lodged an application for the event to be deemed a natural disaster in a bid to help locals tap into support and claim for damages.

But this week the NSW Reconstruction Authority has rejected it, finding the earthquake did not meet the eligibility criteria.

Its left both residents who are struggling with insurance companies and the council fuming, with councillors taking the matter up with the NSW Emergency Services Minister.

Image: Geoscience Australia, Cessnock SES Facebook.