Police search for a woman after a strange early morning encounter in Port Stephens

Police are looking for a woman in Port Stephens after a strange encounter in the early hours of this morning.

At about 3am, officers were called to Cambage Street, Pindimar after a woman knocked on the door of a home appearing confused, before walking into nearby bushland.

Police from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District, assisted by the Dog Unit and State Emergency Service, have begun a search of the area.

Officers are yet to receive a missing persons report.

She’s described as Caucasian appearance, aged 65-70, of thin build, about 155-165cm tall, with shoulder-length curly blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing jeans with a floral patterned or leopard-print singlet top.

Anyone who sees the woman, or may be able to identify her, is urged to contact Raymond Terrace Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

