Police arrest a man after a string of robberies in Port Stephens

A man will face court today after being busted for an alleged string of break-ins in Port Stephens this year.

Police have been investigating several offences believed to be linked between May and October 2024.

Their probe lead officers to a home on Rosetta Way, Raymond Terrace at about 10.30am yesterday.

Upon arrival a man was seen fleeing the property over the back fence.

Officers pursed the 43-year-old on foot and arrested him a short time later with the assistance of OC spray, also known as pepper spray.

He was subsequently charged with 17 offences including; four counts of break and enter house etc steal value less than $60,000, four counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception, four counts of larceny, aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence, aggravated break and enter with intent – knowing person there, break and enter dwelling-house etc with intent, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.

The man was refused bail to appear before Raymond Terrace Local Court today.

Image: Supplied.