Kotara man slapped with a raft of child abuse, bestiality and firearm charges

A Newcastle man will enter the courtroom today after being slapped with a raft of child abuse, bestiality and firearm charges.

Inquires led detectives to a home in Kotara at 8.10am yesterday, where police executed a search warrant and arrested a man.

Officers seized a number of items in relation to child abuse material as well as five gel blaster firearms, two sets of throwing knives, a set of throwing stars and a trench knife.

The 23-year-old was taken to Newcastle Police Station and hit with 10 offences including possess unauthorised prohibited firearm (five counts), possess, or use a prohibited weapon without a permit (two counts), two counts of possess child abuse material and one count of possess bestiality material.

He was refused bail to front Newcastle Local Court today.

More than two years ago in January 2022, detectives attached to Newcastle City Police District commenced an investigation after receiving a referral from the Australian Federal Police regarding the alleged uploading of child abuse material through a social media platform.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.