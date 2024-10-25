Hunter Valley Bus crash class action enters NSW Supreme Court today

A class action brought forward by the families of victims of the tragic Hunter Valley Crash entered the NSW Supreme Court for the first time today.

The action was filed by Adam Bray, the father of Zachary Bray who was a victim of the fatal crash on June 11 last year and is targeting Transport for NSW for compensation. The lawsuit alleges misconduct or negligence on part of the states transport authority, flagging poor infrastructure, lack of warnings on the roundabout and the height of vegetation at the site of the crash.

The class action is tipped to expand, with a cross-claim by the states transport authority against the bus owner Linq buses highly likely according to Transport for NSW’s lawyer Brian Maroney.

It follows the sentencing of Brett Button last month, who will remain behind bars for a maximum of 32 year after the tragic Hunter Valley bus crash last year which resulted in the deaths of 10 people and left 25 others injured.

The matter is set to return to the courtroom on February 7th.

Image: Supplied.