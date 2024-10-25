News

Storms rip through Lake Macquarie

Fierce storms swirling around the Hunter last night resulted in some serious traffic incidents in the southern Lake Macquarie area.

Dora Creek rural fire service crews had a busy night with three callouts in a row.

Crews were first called to attend a car fire on the M1 Motorway in driving rain at Dora Creek.

The crew was then called to a car accident in Morisset bordering Dora Creek where a car slid out of control and into bushes and the railway fencing.

There was then a multiple car accident on the M1 Motorway three kilometres south of Morisset

A Tesla sedan had aquaplaned in poor weather, crossed dual lanes and landed in the median strip.

No one was trapped or injured.

Image: Dora Creek rural fire brigade

 

