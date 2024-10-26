Driver dies in crash at Neath

A driver has died after a single vehicle crash near Neath.

Shortly after 5am, emergency services responded to a report a vehicle had crashed into a tree along Maitland Road, Cessnock.

The 46-year-old male driver – and sole occupant of the vehicle – died at the scene.

Maitland Road has reopened in both directions in Cessnock after a fatal car crash.

Maitland Road was closed between Quarry Street and Duffie Drive.

Diversions have been lifted, and traffic conditions have returned to normal.

Police are urging anyone with information about the crash – or has any available dashcam/mobile phone footage – to contact Cessnock Police Station or Crime Stoppers