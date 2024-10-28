The Pacific Highway extension at Hexham has reached a major milestone

Work is ticking along on on the M1 Pacific Motorway Extension to Raymond Terrace, with another major milestone.

The first eight girders at the Northern Interchange of the Heatherbrae Bypass have been hoisted into place last Thursday and Friday.

Across the whole project, 62 girders have already been lifted into place with 765 left to go.

Slated to be complete in mid-2028, construction is tipped to solve one of the regions most notorious bottlenecks.

The overbridge at the Northern Interchange is set to serve as the main direct access off the M1 Pacific Motorway, to the Pacific Highway and the towns of Heatherbrae and Raymond Terrace.

Once complete, Southbound motorists will have the option to continue into Heatherbrae or take the new motorway across Windeyes Creek, bypassing Heatherbrae.

NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison says, tens of thousands of drivers will benefit.

“This is great news for the 48,000 motorists from across NSW who travel on the notorious bottleneck on the Pacific Highway at Hexham,” she says.

“Combined with the Hexham Straight Widening project, this will significantly improve journeys for local motorists, visitors and the freight industry.

“The Australian and NSW Governments are delivering legacy infrastructure which will cater to the needs of our great state in the decades ahead.”

Federal Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson says the project is a huge win for Hunter motorists.

“This is a vital missing link that I have pushed the Federal Government to support since 2016 and has been accelerated under the Albanese and Minns Governments,” she says.

“The M1 extension to Raymond Terrace will transform travel in this region by removing up to 25,000 vehicles a day away from key congestion areas, saving motorists around nine minutes off their trip.”