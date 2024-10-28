Woman flow to hospital after gas explosion at Erina brewery causes burns to her face

A gas explosion at a craft brewery on the Central Coast this morning has left a woman with burns to her face.

Emergency services quickly made their way to Six String Brewing Company at Chiltern Road in Erina at 11.45am after a gas explosion caused serious burns to a member of their kitchen staff.

The woman in her 20’s was provided urgent medical care from paramedics at the scene before she was flown via CareFlight to Sydney’s Royal North Shore Hospital.

Her condition is currently unavailable.

In light of the incident, businesses taproom has been closed today.

NSW Fire and Rescue are now leading investigations into the cause of the explosion.

Six String Brewing Company released a statement via Facebook saying they’re still unsure of her condition.

“CareFlight was able to transport her swiftly to receive urgent medical care. We are unclear on the severity of the burn but our thoughts are with her, and we are hoping to get an update as she is assessed by medical professionals.