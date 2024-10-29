Beach Hotel Merewether crowned 2024 Regional Hotel of the year

Beach Hotel Merewether | Image: Facebook + Archive.

A local venue has claimed the top gong at this years Australian Hotels Association NSW Awards of Excellence today.

The Beach Hotel in Merewether was crowned 2024 Regional Hotel of the year at a gala ceremony at Royal Randwick Racecourse in front of more than 1,350 industry leaders.

Other local winners include:

Best Cocktail list – Nags Head Hotel, Adamstown

Best Unique Bar Experience – The Underground, The Grand Hotel, Newcastle

Best Family Friendly Hotel – Lakeside Village Tavern in Raymond Terrace

Best Burger – Lakeside Village Tavern, Raymond Terrace

People’s Choice Award – Terrigal Beach House on the Central Coast

Best Outdoor Experience – Terrigal Hotel, Terrigal

Individual Hotel Operator of the year – Nicholas Clark of The Shortland Hotel, Shortland.

Central Coast hoteliers, Peter and Jane Harris and Gary and Kerry Narvo were inducted into the AHA NSW Hall of Fame and received the Cyril Maloney Medal. It was the first time in AHA NSW history that two married couples were inducted.

The winners were among 950 nominations across 48 categories, up against the industries best and brightest.

AHA NSW CEO, John Whelan says, the winners represented the NSW hotel industry’s leading businesses.

“These hotels range from mum and dad operations in the most remote parts of the state to multi-level entertainment precincts in our nation’s greatest city,” Mr Whelan says.

“These hotels provide tens of thousands of jobs, raise millions of dollars for charity each and every year and drive the NSW tourism and hospitality economy.

“I would like to congratulate all award winners.”

A full list of the winners can be found here.