Green light for massive Newcastle TAFE boost

Premier Chris Minns will return to Newcastle today for a major announcement on skills in the Hunter.

A 60-million-dollar Net Zero Manufacturing Centre of Excellence will be established at Tighes Hill TAFE.

The federal government-supported centre is tipped to play a pivotal role in building up new skills required to support the renewable energy sector, in particular the Hunter-Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone.

The Hunter Jobs Alliance has welcomed the announcement.

It says it will offer high-quality education and apprenticeships in renewable energy, offshore wind, hydrogen, and related manufacturing fields for the Hunters

workforce.

Organiser Sam Wilkins says, as the demand for skilled workers in clean energy projects continues to grow, we face a critical worker shortage that threatens to slow progress.