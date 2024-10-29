Newcastle Airport CEO To Step Down After Almost A Decade

Dr Peter Cock will step down as CEO of Newcastle Airport in the new year | Image: supplied.

After nearly a decade, Newcastle Airport’s long-serving CEO has revealed his intention to depart next year.

Dr Peter Cock was appointed to the role back in 2015 and has taken plans to transform the once small regional airstrip into a global gateway from concept to the cusp of reality, with a major terminal expansion set to be complete by mid-2025.

He was also a key player in the establishment of the Astra Aerolab, strengthening the Hunter’s foothold in the growing defence and aerospace industry.

Reflecting on his tenure, Dr Cock said he hoped to leave behind a positive legacy.

“It has been a privilege to lead Newcastle Airport over the last decade and I have been fortunate to work with a team of passionate people dedicated to delivering the Airport the region deserves. The growth and transformation of the Airport and Astra Aerolab over this time has been significant and the relationships established will help the Airport to continue to grow and prosper, helping to connect the people of the Hunter to the world,” he said.

“I am enormously proud of what has been achieved in this time, and there is still work to be done. I leave knowing Newcastle Airport is in a strong position and I look forward to seeing the Airport continue to grow in the future.”

Dr Cock will officially step down in January and plans to return to Western Australia with his family.

In a statement, Chair of the Airport’s Board, Jude Munro thanked the outgoing Chief Executive for his service.

“On behalf of the Newcastle Airport Board and team, I would like to thank Peter for his significant contributions and outstanding dedication over the last almost 10 years of leadership as CEO,” she said.

“The last decade has seen significant, and positive, transformation of Newcastle Airport and the region it proudly serves. As Australia’s sixth largest airport outside the capital cities, Newcastle Airport contributes more than $1.16 billion to the NSW economy each year, including $300 million direct to the visitor economy which supports over 5,700 full-time employees across tourism and our Airport cluster”

“Additionally, Peter also led the Airport through the uncertainty and very difficult years of the pandemic, providing reassurance and leadership to our many stakeholders and communities.”

The Board is now actively seeking a replacement to lead the Airport’s transition into its next stage of development.

“The next chapter will see a new CEO overseeing greater domestic passenger growth and expansion into international routes. We are looking for a visionary leader who will work with the Board to deliver significant property development, a contemporary workplace, and technological uplift.”