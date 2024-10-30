Cessnock Hospital Redevelopment designs unveiled

Multi-million dollar designs have been released today for a hospital redevelopment in the Hunter Valley.

Cessnock Hospital is getting a facelift featuring a new two level acute services building, expanded emergency department two inpatient wards, a new medical imaging service and day surgery spaces.

In the 2024-25 NSW Budget an additional $26.5 million was allocated to the Cessnock Hospital Redevelopment in a bid to support the delivery of additional facilities including an operating theatre and procedure room, a Central Sterilising Services Department (CSSD) and a modern pharmacy.

$138 million is being funnelled into the works, with construction slated to begin in 2025, following the appointment of a main works contractor.

The Cessnock community is invited to provide feedback on the latest concept with public information sessions will be held on November 12th at Cessnock Hospital and 13th Cessnock Village Shopping Centre.

Minister for Regional Health, Ryan Park says, it’s an important move to transforming regional healthcare,

“From the expanded emergency department and operating theatres, this redevelopment will transform healthcare for the people of Cessnock by addressing capacity and supporting contemporary models of care.

“The Cessnock Hospital Redevelopment is being informed by extensive staff and community feedback and we encourage the community to have their say on this next stage of design which will be considered as part of the planning and design process.”

Member for Cessnock, Clayton Barr says the upgrades will provide locals with the modern health facilities closer to home.

“This project will deliver the healthcare enhancements the Cessnock community deserves in a welcoming and supportive environment.

“The additional services including theatres, Central Sterilising Services Department, and pharmacy will benefit communities across the Lower Hunter region.

“I would like to see as many people as possible involved in the conversation about our future hospital; what it might look like and how it might work best for everyone.

“So please, if you can, come along to either of the planned community information sessions to play your part in this once in a generation build.”

Image: Supplied.