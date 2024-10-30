Have You Seen Xavier? Police Appeal For Info To Find Boy Missing For Two Days

Locals are being asked to keep their eyes peeled for a boy who has been missing for two days.

12-year-old Xavier Vanderveen was last seen at Macquarie Hills about 4pm on Monday October 28, but there has been no trace of him since – sparking serious concerns for his welfare.

He is described as Caucasian, about 180cm tall, of thin build, with blue eyes, light brown hair and has a mole on his right cheek.

The boy was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark grey pants, black shoes and a white cap with Jordan logo

Xavier is known to frequent the Warners Bay area, as well as Glendale and Kotara shopping centres.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers.