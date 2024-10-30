Mercy Services withdraw from Singleton and Newcastle

Catholic charity Mercy Services has announced its withdrawal from services in Singleton and Newcastle.

Its residential aged care facility in Singleton will close in the first quarter of next year.

The organisation says, it will work over the coming months with our residential aged care residents, their families and carers to find new homes for residents.

Mercy Services says the decision to close the Singleton facility follows years of financial difficulties due to the home’s small scale with the changes in regulations making it increasingly difficult for small charity-based operators to remain viable.

The Newcastle home care and community services and alcohol and other drug service will transfer to other organisations.

Federal member for Hunter Dan Repacholi says he’s going to make contact with the aged care minister Anika Wells over the closure of the Singleton aged care facility.

He says it’s a tough time for residents, staff and their families.