Almost 40 Residents To Call Lambton’s Newly Completed Social Housing Units Home

Residents will soon be moving into a recently completed social housing complex at Lambton | Image supplied.

The paint is dry, the final fixtures are in and soon the first tenants will be moving into new social housing at Lambton.

The $9 million project saw five older homes along Robinson Avenue demolished to make way for the new two-storey, 20 unit complex which will accommodate almost 40 residents.

The development consists of eight one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom units, with a pair built to an adaptable standard to suit people with a disability.

It is well connected to transport links with a bus stop less than 300 metres away and is conveniently walkable to both Lambton public school and the local shopping centre.

Homes NSW worked with Kingston Building to redevelop the site overlooking Jesmond Park where 41 native trees were incorporated into the design of the lush oasis and over 53 jobs were created during the construction.

In addition to landscaping to complement the sites green surroundings, the environmentally designed building includes solar panels to power common areas.

“This move will see more homes available to the many people on the social housing waitlist in our region, getting more vulnerable people into homes. As someone who grew up in public housing, this is such an important thing for our government to provide,” Member for Wallsend Sonia Hornery said.

The local MP said she was glad to see strong and continued investment from the NSW Government in new social housing stock locally.

“I thank Minister Jackson for her strong interest in ensuring we have new builds going up in Lambton, Waratah West, Wallsend and soon to be joined by new investment in housing in other areas of the Wallsend Electorate.”

Construction is already underway on the next build in the pipeline at Wallsend which is due for completion in 2025.

For the more than 2,000 Novocastrians on the social housing wait list it can’t come soon enough.

“Newcastle is crying out for more housing… and we’re thrilled to see yet another completed project in the area that almost 40 people will soon be calling home,” NSW Minister for Housing and Homelessness Rose Jackson said.

“This builds on our recent work in the Newcastle local government area where a Memorandum of Understanding with council is helping to fast-track housing projects to get more people off the waitlist and into safe and secure homes”

“Housing and homelessness is a state-wide issue and this is a perfect example of this government’s commitment to delivering more housing in the regions that is safe, modern and fit-for-purpose.”