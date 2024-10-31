Man dies in Harpers Hill accident

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle at Harpers Hill near Greta overnight.

Emergency services were called to the New England Highway at Harpers Hill, about 9.30pm and found a man had been struck by a vehicle which failed to stop.

The man – believed to be aged in his 30s – was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, died at the scene.

He is yet to be formally identified.

Anyone with information, CCTV and/or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.