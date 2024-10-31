Upgrades complete at Toronto baths ahead of summer season

Image: Supplied.

The ribbon has been cut on million dollar upgrades to Toronto Baths ahead of the summer season.

Lake Macquarie Mayor, Adam Shultz attended the opening alongside Member for Lake Macquarie, Greg Piper and NSW Government representative Emily Suvaal on Wednesday morning.

Upgrades have retained the venues historic charm but made the baths more accessible with a new accessibility ramp into the water, jetty decking and netting around the baths.

All up to project cost $1.4 million to revamp the facility with $1 million funnelled into the initiative by the state governments places to swim program.