Another man charged over alleged kidnapping in Rutherford

Police have laid charges against another man over his alleged involvement in a kidnapping at Rutherford earlier this year.

A 38-year-old man was found near Greta suffering serious injuries back on February 28, he was hospitalised with a stab wound to his leg, as well as cuts and bruises to his face.

Police will allege in court that the man was allegedly forced into a vehicle in the Rutherford area early on Tuesday 27 February 2024, before he was taken to a premises in Metford and allegedly drugged and assaulted, before later being released.

The incident sparked an investigation under Strike Force Halule and yesterday afternoon officers swooped on a 29-year-old male at Cardiff.

He has since been charged with kidnap in company with intent serious indictable occasion actual bodily harm and is being held in custody ahead of an appearance in Belmont Local Court today.

He’s the fifth person to be charged in relation to the alleged incident, three others remain before the courts.

